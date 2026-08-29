Manchester United initiate move to sign Ian Maatsen

Manchester United are plotting a raid on rivals Aston Villa for the services of 24-year-old Dutch full-back Ian Maatsen.

Manchester United have made an enquiry about Aston Villa defender Ian Maatsen for the left-back position, signalling their intent to strengthen the defensive flanks before the transfer window closes.

According to Pete O’Rourke, the Red Devils have contacted Villa to gather information about the availability of the 24-year-old, who has emerged as a potential solution to their concerns on the left side of defence.

Why do United want a new left-back?

Manchester United are looking to strengthen the position, as Patrick Dorgu has increasingly been used further forward as a winger. That leaves Luke Shaw as the club’s only other senior option capable of providing cover at left-back.

Shaw started every Premier League game for Manchester United last season, but his history of injury problems means relying exclusively on him would represent a significant risk. The Premier League giants therefore want another established option who can compete for the starting role while also providing reliable cover.

Maatsen fits the profile Manchester United are seeking. The Dutchman has experience in the Premier League and has featured at the highest level in European football, while his ability to contribute going forward makes him an attractive option for a side looking to develop a more dynamic approach.

Aston Villa signed Maatsen from Chelsea in the summer of 2024 for £37.5 million. Since arriving at Villa Park, he has made 91 appearances and has contributed towards seven goals.

Maatsen could consider a move away

The Dutch defender featured regularly last season, making 44 appearances across competitions and playing more than 2,300 minutes. However, Matteo Ruggeri’s arrival has complicated Maatsen’s path to first-team certainty at Villa Park.

The Dutchman had been hoping to establish himself as Aston Villa’s undisputed left-back after Lucas Digne’s departure. However, the competition for the position could force him to consider his options if an attractive proposal arrives.

This does not signal an imminent departure, however. Maatsen remains an important member of Unai Emery’s first-team squad, and the club are unlikely to sanction his departure unless Manchester United are prepared to make a significant financial commitment.

The fact that Aston Villa paid £37.5 million for the defender also gives them little reason to entertain a cut-price offer. Manchester United would therefore need to present a package that reflects Maatsen’s importance to the Birmingham club.