Manchester United given hope in Lewis Hall chase despite renewal

Manchester United may have a chance to sign 22-year-old English international Lewis Hall from Newcastle United next summer.

According to an update from Ben Jacobs on talkSPORT, Lewis Hall could be available for a transfer next summer even after he signs his impending new deal with Newcastle United. The reliable journalist has cited the Morgan Rogers example to suggest that a departure may be possible ahead of the 2027/28 season.

Ben Jacobs said, “Of course, we have to say with Morgan Rogers, he extended late last year. He still left the following summer. So I don’t think we can say categorically, depending on how the season goes, that Hall is unavailable in the summer 2027 market. But it’s a really positive sign for Newcastle. If everything now goes according to plan, then Hall will remain invested in this project.”

Lewis Hall and his time at Newcastle United so far

Lewis Hall has blossomed into one of the most reliable full-backs in the Premier League since joining Newcastle United from Chelsea. The Tyneside outfit initially signed the 22-year-old on loan in August 2023 before completing a permanent deal worth £28 million twelve months later.

Hall has been a mainstay at the back for the Tyneside outfit in the last three seasons, making over 100 appearances thus far while chipping in with three goals and nine assists. The young full-back has been hot off the blocks in the 2026/27 season, providing two assists in five outings thus far. Meanwhile, the English defender’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly fellow Premier League outfits.

Explaining Manchester United’s interest

Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Lewis Hall is rooted in tactical necessity. Luke Shaw was rarely sidelined during the 2025/26 campaign, but he is now on the wrong side of 30 and injury concerns loom as Manchester United prepare to compete across four major competitions.

With Patrick Dorgu transitioning into the role of winger, the club must secure an in-form left-back to provide Shaw with robust competition. Hall’s combination of youth, consistency, and current form makes him a natural fit. However, Newcastle United proved tough negotiators despite Hall’s reported desire to move to Old Trafford, blocking a deal during the summer window.

The road ahead

Reports during the summer transfer window suggested that Hall reached an agreement in principle on personal terms with Manchester United. After Newcastle blocked a move, the club has now reportedly moved to tie Hall to a new contract.

Yet as Ben Jacobs suggested, even a fresh five-year deal may not secure Hall’s long-term future at St. James’ Park. Recent reports indicate Manchester United plan to return with a fresh bid in 2027, keeping the pursuit alive despite Newcastle’s recent contract tying.