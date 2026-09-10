Chelsea line up €100 million move for Arda Guler

Chelsea are considering a big move for Arda Guler, with Xabi Alonso potentially pushing to bring the Turkish international into his midfield setup.

Chelsea are weighing up a €100 million move for Arda Guler, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, with manager Xabi Alonso keen to revive his pursuit of the Turkish international as he seeks a long-term partner for Moises Caicedo in the double pivot.

Chelsea were left frustrated by the final decisions made during the summer transfer window. Enzo Fernandez’s sale to Manchester City weakened their engine room, and a late fiasco saw AS Monaco pull the plug on a deal for Lamine Camara.

The Blues reportedly completed negotiations believing they had Camara lined up, but the move collapsed in the final days. Other names, such as Pablo Barrios, have been mentioned as potential targets, and there are rumours Chelsea could return for Camara ahead of January.

Alex Scott is another major target for Chelsea, according to reports, though prising him away from Bournemouth in January appears unlikely. With recruitment focus shifting to the summer window, Alonso’s interest in Guler now sits high on Chelsea’s central partnership agenda.

Xabi Alonso reignites Arda Guler pursuit

Alonso knows Arda Guler’s talent all too well, having worked with the 21-year-old during his managerial spell at Real Madrid last season. The Turkish international played 34 times under the Spaniard and established himself as a key player. Guler’s ball-progression and creative range align with Alonso’s approach to central control, a profile complementary to Moises Caicedo’s ball-winning role.

Alonso reportedly wanted to bring Guler to Chelsea earlier in the summer, and the Blues could now revive their pursuit of the Turkish playmaker. Per Fichajes, the West London club would consider paying €100 million to test Real Madrid’s resolve, representing a major investment in their long-term strategy.

However, such a move faces obvious obstacles, as convincing Real Madrid to release a young talent remains extremely difficult. Guler remains under contract until 2029, and Florentino Perez widely views him as central to the club’s present and future.

Despite the significant fee mentioned, Real Madrid are in a strong negotiating position. This season, the Turk has made four La Liga appearances and is expected to play a major role under Jose Mourinho as the campaign progresses.

For Chelsea to convince Real Madrid to part ways with the Turkish international, it would likely require a massive fee, and even that may not be sufficient. Real Madrid’s resolve may yet prove insurmountable; any potential deal would ultimately hinge on Florentino Perez’s willingness to sell.