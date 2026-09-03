Chelsea considering €100 million January move for Pablo Barrios

Chelsea are considering a €100 million bid for Pablo Barrios in the January transfer window to satisfy their need for a new midfielder in light of the deadline-day fiasco.

According to Spanish news site Fichajes, the Premier League side are reportedly open to offering €100 million for the 23-year-old midfield sensation from Atletico Madrid. The idea might prove challenging as the Spanish giants may not want to lose a key player midway through the campaign, although the young midfielder is certainly a key name on their list of midfield targets.

The Blues’ pursuit of a new midfielder stems from Enzo Fernandez’s move to Manchester City on deadline day, which left Chelsea searching for a replacement. They reportedly had an agreement with AS Monaco for Lamine Camara, but the Ligue 1 club called off the deal at the eleventh hour, leaving Chelsea without a replacement and their midfield significantly weakened.

Barrios emerges as January target

The West Londoners are widely expected to attempt a fresh approach for Camara in the January window, although reports of Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder might have prompted Chelsea to explore other options.

Chelsea reportedly held interest in Pablo Barrios earlier in 2026, and Fichajes reports that the midfielder carries a €500 million release clause in his contract, which runs until 2030. Atletico Madrid regard the 23-year-old as a key component of their setup and are likely to resist any approach for his signature.

Chelsea are reportedly considering a €100 million offer to test Atletico Madrid’s resolve as they plan to strengthen their midfield ahead of the second half of the season. Whether Los Rojiblancos will sell remains unclear given Simeone’s reliance on Barrios; a summer move is more likely than a January departure.

The midfield issue

Enzo Fernandez’s departure without an immediate replacement risks weakening Chelsea’s Premier LEague title challenge. Someone like Barrios could be well-suited to their project given his age and his ability to operate in either a deeper or more advanced midfield role. The 23-year-old also excels in a box-to-box capacity, making him an ideal profile for the void left by the Argentine’s exit.

However, luring Barrios away from Atletico Madrid mid-season remains a significant challenge. Atletico Madrid’s €500 million release clause and their reliance on Simeone make a January departure unlikely; Chelsea may have to wait for the summer transfer window to pursue their primary target.