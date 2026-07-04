Xabi Alonso wants Arda Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni at Chelsea

Former Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso is keen on having Arda Guler and Aurelien Tchouameni at Chelsea.

Xabi Alonso is keen on acquiring the services of Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Arda Guler amidst uncertainty around Enzo Fernandez’s future, according to Sport.

Alonso, who was sacked by Real Madrid mid-way through last season, has taken charge at Chelsea ahead of the new season. He is currently helping them with transfers to ensure they have a strong enough squad to climb back to the top of English football.

The Spanish manager has identified Tchouameni and Guler as two players he would like Chelsea to target. Both players delivered under the former Real Madrid coach and are believed to remain highly regarded by him.

Tchouameni was a trusted midfielder and tactical anchor under Alonso at Madrid, acting as his extension on the pitch and distributing play to enforce press shape. Guler flourished under his guidance and remained a key squad member even after Jude Bellingham’s return from injury, showcasing his talent at the highest level.

However, the arrival of Jose Mourinho has created uncertainty for several members of the Real Madrid squad. While both Tchouameni and Guler remain valued by the club, their futures under Mourinho are now unclear.

Alonso could push to sign Tchouameni and Guler

Tchouameni is reportedly among the players whose futures are not completely guaranteed, although Real Madrid are reluctant to sanction his departure. The midfielder remains one of the club’s most valuable assets, and any potential sale would require a significant offer.

His market valuation currently sits around €70 million, but reports suggest Real Madrid would demand closer to €90 million before considering parting ways with the France international. Los Blancos could use proceeds to help fund Fernandes’ move.

Guler’s situation appears different. The 21-year-old is understood to be happy in Madrid and has shown no indication that he wants to leave. Despite Alonso’s admiration, a move away from the Spanish capital may not appeal to the player at this stage of his career.

However, Fernandes’ potential move to Real Madrid could create unexpected opportunities in the transfer market. If talks between the clubs gather momentum, Alonso may attempt to use his strong relationships with both players to explore ambitious deals.

The former Bayer Leverkusen boss’ pursuit of both targets hinges on the Argentine midfielder’s future. Fernandes has been extensively linked with a move to Madrid, a city that he wants to live in. While Real Madrid have denied making any moves for him, things could take a turn in the near future.

Fernandes’ arrival will certainly open the door for Tchouameni’s exit as both players play in a similar role. However, Los Blancos might not entertain offers for Guler, who was one of their standout performers in big games last season. For now, Alonso remains reluctant to lose Fernandes in the first place.