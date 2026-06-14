Real Madrid reject €100 million Arsenal, PSG bids for Arda Guler

Arda Guler is one of the best young players in the world, and he has done quite well for Real Madrid since joining the club.

Arda Guler registered 20 goal contributions in the recently-concluded campaign, and Arsenal are interested in signing the player. According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners have had an offer for the highly talented playmaker turned down. The report further claims that PSG submitted a €100 million offer for the player.

Real Madrid have turned down substantial offers from both clubs, and they have no intention of letting the Turkish international leave the club. It will be interesting to see whether Arsenal or PSG decide to make an improved offer to convince the Spanish outfit. Guler has also been linked with Chelsea in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Arsenal could use more cutting-edge in the final third, and the 21-year-old will help create opportunities for his teammates, and he can score goals as well. The Turk has all the tools to develop into a world-class player with the right guidance.

With Martin Odegaard struggling to perform at his best in recent seasons, Arsenal need an alternative. Meanwhile, €100 million might seem like a lot of money for a young player like him, but he could justify the investment in future if Arsenal further their interest.

Real Madrid not keen on Guler sale

Real Madrid are looking to build a team capable of winning major trophies regularly, and they cannot afford to sell players like Guler. The 21-year-old will be a key player for them in the long term. He has already established himself as an important player for the first team.

Arsenal won the Premier League title in the 2025/26 campaign, and PSG have won the league title and the UEFA Champions League in consecutive seasons. Both clubs will be looking to dominate European football in the coming seasons, and it is no surprise they are interested in signing one of the world’s best young players.

It would be a huge coup for either club if they managed to sign the Real Madrid player. However, Real Madrid are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, and they do not need to sell players for money. It will be extremely difficult for any club to convince them to sell the 21-year-old playmaker if they are uninterested.