Chelsea ponder £100 million move for Arda Guler

Arda Guler has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent weeks, with Chelsea keen on securing his services.

Chelsea are interested in signing Arda Guler, and they could offer £100 million to secure the deal, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Turkish international has also been linked with a move to Arsenal in recent weeks. The 21-year-old is highly rated across Europe, and he has shown his promise with Real Madrid. The player recorded 20 goal contributions this past season, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

Guler has all the attributes to develop into a world-class player. It is no surprise that Chelsea are looking to sign the Turkish attacker. The Blues need more quality in the final third. They have been overly dependent on Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro for goals and creativity.

The West London outfit have struggled to break down stubborn defences with their passing and vision. They need someone who can unlock defences and help create opportunities for the Chelsea players.

Guler could be the ideal acquisition for Chelsea, and we recently suggested his name as an ideal target for them under Xabi Alonso. The Turk is a technically gifted playmaker who can open up opportunities with his passing and vision. He has the flair to unsettle the opposition defence as well.

Guler can operate in the number ten role as well as on the flanks. He will help create opportunities for the Chelsea players and score goals as well. The 21-year-old has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League, and he has already shown his quality against English opposition in the UAE for the Champions League.

Can Chelsea convince Arda Guler?

It remains to be seen whether he is open to joining Chelsea. The Blues will not be able to offer him European football next season, which could be a deal-breaker for the player. Guler playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, and he is competing at the highest level. Joining an unstable club in the Premier League might not be ideal for him right now.

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Also, he is a valued member of the Real Madrid team, and the Spanish outfit will not want to lose him easily. While the £100 million offer (if made) could be tempting for any club, convincing the player might prove difficult for Chelsea.