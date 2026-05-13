Arsenal line up €90 million summer move for Arda Guler

Arsenal are rumoured to be keeping tabs on Arda Guler with a view to making a huge offer to test Real Madrid’s resolve.

Arsenal are in the market for the best talents if they were to be made available, and that includes Arda Guler. The Turkish sensation has been on Mikel Arteta’s mind for some time now, as Fichajes reports they are willing to make a big offer to test Real Madrid’s resolve, with the suggestion that Guler could be affected by the managerial situation at the club.

Arda Guler is having a productive season as he is ever so close to becoming a key star for Real Madrid and is already a regular starter. As was the case under former boss Xabi Alonso, the Turkish international has been considered key by interim boss Alvaro Arbeloa.

Mikel Arteta has been keen to explore a move for a while now, and it appears Arsenal are now ready to test Real Madrid with a €90 million offer in the summer. The Gunners are looking for some of the best talents available in the market, and that includes the Turkish international.

Arda Guler’s future uncertain at Real Madrid?

A report from a few months back suggested Guler was mulling over his Real Madrid future amid the managerial uncertainties. With reports of Jose Mourinho taking over, there are fears he could phase out the Turkish international, who has 20 goal contributions this season, which could cast fresh doubts over his future at the Bernabeu.

While there is no clear indication that Mourinho could destabilise Guler’s career at Madrid, there’s always the chance he keeps using the youngster as the other managers have done recently. The Turk’s talent could precede the speculation, but all eyes will be on Real Madrid if they were to accept a bid of the kind Arsenal are rumoured to be preparing for Guler.

Why are Arsenal interested in Guler?

Guler is a player on the list of many other teams apart from Arsenal, but from a stylistic point of view, he could suit what Arteta wants. The Turkish playmaker can operate in the attacking midfield role as well as deeper in central areas, which makes him similar to Martin Odegaard. Some sections have cast doubts on the Norwegian’s future, and the Real Madrid star could be the ideal replacement.

However, the €90 million offer may not prove enough, but more importantly, Real Madrid may not be ready to offload him. Guler is widely seen as a big part of the club’s present and future, meaning the chances of him being sold are currently seen as very slim.