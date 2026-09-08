Xabi Alonso pushing Chelsea to sign Alex Scott next year

Xabi Alonso wants Chelsea to sign 23-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott from fellow Premier League club Bournemouth next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Alex Scott remains the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bournemouth mainstay.

Per Fichajes, Xabi Alonso is the driving force behind Chelsea’s interest, identifying Scott as the priority target to fill Enzo Fernandez’s void at Stamford Bridge. Bournemouth will demand around £80 million to part ways with the Englishman in 2027, having rejected a bid worth £64 million from Chelsea a few weeks ago.

Alex Scott and his soaring stock

Alex Scott has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The 23-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with seven goals and five assists.

The player has been impressive in the early days of the 2026/27 season, scoring one goal in three Premier League outings thus far. His exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, earning his first call-up last year. Meanwhile, the English midfielder’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling

Chelsea wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest makes tactical sense, as Enzo Fernandez departed from Stamford Bridge earlier this month to join Manchester City in a record deal.

So, the Blues need a long-term replacement for Fernandez, with Scott an option worth considering due to his tendency to chip in with regular goals while retaining solidity out of possession. While Valentin Barco has arrived from RC Strasbourg, Dario Essugo moved to the Ligue 1 club on loan. Additionally, Romeo Lavia’s fitness remains suspect after his struggles with persistent fitness issues.

Bournemouth’s stance

Bournemouth also turned down an approach by Arsenal last summer, and they have had a hardline stance on the Englishman’s future. However, the West Londoners remain undeterred and will hope to secure an agreement with the Cherries in the coming months to beat the competition to his signature. The £80 million price tag also creates a sense of optimism around a deal if Chelsea match the valuation.