Chelsea define condition to sign Yves Bissouma in Bosman move

Chelsea may be open to signing 30-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma in the coming weeks.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, intermediaries recently offered Chelsea the opportunity to sign Yves Bissouma. The Blues are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder after failing to replace Enzo Fernandez in the sumer transfer window.

Despite suggestions that the West London club rejected the offer to sign Bissouma, he remains on their wishlist. A deal may materialise if a midfielder sustains an injury, which will force Chelsea to consider an out-of-window move for the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder in a bargain deal.

Yves Bissouma and his troubled Tottenham time

Yves Bissouma endured a frustrating spell after joining Tottenham Hotspur from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth £25 million in July 2022. While the 30-year-old midfielder produced some bright moments during his stint with the North London club, he became a peripheral figure after flouting some of Thomas Frank’s rules at the onset of the 2025/26 season.

The situation did not change despite two managerial changes, and the Malian international managed only 605 minutes of game time in 11 appearances in the 2025/26 season. So, it is hardly surprising that Tottenham did not renew Bissouma’s terms, and he has become a free agent after making 111 appearances for the North London club while chipping in with two goals.

A player still searching for his next move

Yves Bissouma’s situation as a free agent has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with widespread reports linking him with Villarreal and Crystal Palace, among others. While Chelsea’s decision to reject a move for the former Tottenham midfielder was understandable, they retain an interest in him.

After selling Enzo Fernandez to Manchester City, the Blues have only four specialist midfielders in the squad. These include Romeo Lavia, whose endurance remains suspect, Jordan Henderson, who has entered the twilight of his career, and Valentin Barco, who has yet to settle down in the Premier League. So, Chelsea rightly pursued a move for Lamine Camara in the final hours of the summer transfer window.

While the West London club appeared set to sign the AS Monaco midfielder, the Ligue 1 club reneged on the agreement in the final moments. So, Chelsea had no time to land an alternative, and Bissouma can be an option worth considering, even in an out-of-window move. However, a deal is contingent on a midfielder sustaining an injury, leaving Bissouma in a spot of bother.