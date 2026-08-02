Villarreal line up Bosman move for Yves Bissouma, register interest

Villarreal are eager to explore a move for Yves Bissouma on a free transfer after his Tottenham contract expired earlier in the summer.

Villarreal are exploring a bargain move for midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, with the Yellow Submarine eyeing the Malian international on a Bosman deal after his Tottenham contract expired in the summer. The midfielder is available following the conclusion of his Spurs contract, and sources report competing interest from multiple clubs.

Bissouma joined Tottenham Hotspur from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2022 for €30 million, having established himself as a prominent Premier League midfielder through 124 appearances for the Seagulls. Over four years at Spurs, he played 111 games across all competitions, including Champions League fixtures, though he was used sporadically last season as Tottenham escaped a relegation scrap.

Villarreal’s market opportunity

Villarreal have now expressed an interest in pursuing Bissouma on a free transfer, viewing him as a market opportunity. The experience and technical discipline the Malian possesses is seen as a vital trait, as the Spanish side seek to repeat their approach from last season when they signed Thomas Partey after he departed from Arsenal on a free transfer.

Pape Gueye is reportedly courting interest from Premier League clubs, with Aston Villa among those showing interest recently, as they sought a replacement for the injured Amadou Onana. Should the Senegalese midfielder end up leaving Villarreal, they will need to dip their toes in the market to sign a replacement, with Bissouma flagged as a possibility.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have recently shown interest in Bissouma, and the former Tottenham midfielder may have multiple offers on the table; a decision on his future appears imminent. Overall, he could have multiple suitors other than just Villarreal, which could influence his decesion making on the next switch.

Spurs chose not to renew

According to a recent report, Spurs had long considered parting ways with Bissouma. With Mateus Fernandes arriving from West Ham and Sandro Tonali joining from Newcastle United, the North Londoners did not need to renew his contract. Those two signings alone would have blocked Bissouma’s path to regular game time in a season without European football. He is now free to choose his next club.