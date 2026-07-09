Aston Villa stepping up interest in Pape Gueye after Amadou Onana injury

Aston Villa are considering a move for Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye after Amadou Onana suffered a serious injury setback, with the club reportedly accelerating plans to strengthen their midfield department.

Aston Villa were not initially expected to prioritise another central midfielder during the transfer window, but Amadou Onana’s injury has forced Unai Emery and the club’s recruitment team to reassess their options.

The Belgian international suffered an ACL injury while representing his country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with reports suggesting he could miss a significant portion of the upcoming season. Onana’s injury depletes Villa’s midfield depth.

Onana has played a key role for Aston Villa following his move from Everton, and he was expected to be part of Unai Emery’s plans heading into a campaign in which the club will compete at the highest level. According to Fichajes, the West Midlands outfit have already carried out extensive background work on Pape Gueye and are now considering moving forward with their interest in the Senegal international.

Gueye offers physicality, defensive discipline and technical quality in the middle of the park. The Senegalese international has attracted attention from several clubs following his recent performances, with his ability to play as both a defensive midfielder and a deeper playmaker making him an attractive option for teams seeking versatility.

Unlike Onana, who excels at ball retention and press resistance, Gueye’s strength lies in breaking up opposition play and enabling transitions, a quality Emery values in his midfield.

Gueye could be useful for Aston Villa

For Aston Villa, the priority is finding a player who can immediately compete for a starting role while fitting into Emery’s tactical structure. Gueye’s profile appears to match those requirements, given his experience in European football and his ability to contribute both defensively and during build-up play.

The Premier League side is not expected to have a straightforward path towards signing the 26-year-old, however. Other clubs are also tracking the Senegalese international, meaning Villa may have to act quickly to secure his services.

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Villa’s recruitment team now appear ready to make adjustments, and Gueye has become one of the names attracting serious consideration. A move for the Villarreal midfielder would represent a proactive response to Onana’s absence and could provide Emery with a reliable option in midfield for the demanding season ahead. The Villans have not confirmed a bid, but closing the gap in midfield before the season begins is now urgent.