Manchester United ponder €50 million move for Pape Gueye

Manchester United are reportedly considering a €50 million offer for Pape Gueye as they pursue midfield reinforcement this summer.

According to Fichajes, Pape Gueye is the latest name on Manchester United’s shortlist of midfield targets. The Villarreal star may welcome a new challenge following an international sabbatical.

Villarreal may consider some sales in the summer, including several of their key stars such as Pape Gueye. The Senegal international has been immense for the club since his arrival on a free transfer from Marseille in 2024, and selling him now would mean pure profit for the club. The report states that his market value is in the €40 million region, but Villarreal are expected to demand more.

Manchester United to make Pape Gueye offer?

Manchester United are now planning a €50 million offer to test the waters. The Red Devils are desperately looking for a new midfielder in the market after suffering blows in their pursuit of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali, particularly the former, as the duo have since joined Tottenham.

Gueye has been on the radar of several clubs for the last few months, with Manchester United among those keen, as per previous reports. However, his performances at the World Cup with Senegal have been impressive enough for more clubs to take a closer look at the Villarreal star.

As many as three clubs are reportedly interested of late, but Manchester United’s entry might appeal to the player. Given that there is Champions League football at Old Trafford in the upcoming season, there are enough reasons for Gueye to consider a move there.

Gueye recently took a sabbatical from the Senegal team following their loss to Belgium in the round of 32, as reported by Fabrizio Romano on X. Gueye’s sabbatical removes future AFCON absences, an advantage during congested fixtures. The €50 million offer might seem appealing enough for Villarreal, as the profits made from the operation will allow them enough room to replace the Senegal star and add more players.

Also Read: Three potential Mateus Fernandes alternatives for Manchester United

Manchester United are eager to land new midfielders and have pursued Alex Scott after missing out on Fernandes. David Ornstein also reported an interest in Chelsea’s Andrey Santos on X, signalling the Red Devils’ depth of targets in the midfield market.