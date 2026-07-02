Crystal Palace in three-way battle to sign Pape Gueye

Crystal Palace are competing in a three-club race to sign Villarreal and Senegal midfielder Pape Gueye, who has a price tag of €40 million.

According to Fichajes, the 27-year-old midfielder is attracting strong interest from three Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace. A €40 million price point is being mooted, along with claims of a release clause active during the current summer window, which could make his departure straightforward if interested parties can agree terms with the Spanish club.

After Senegal bowed out against Belgium, attention shifts to Villarreal midfielder Gueye as transfer speculation intensifies. Gueye could now have the chance to explore a new chapter in his career, following his decision to announce a sabbatical from international football, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano.

Who are interested in Pape Gueye?

Crystal Palace are mentioned as strong contenders for the midfielder, as incoming manager Pierre Sage will be tasked with building a new-look midfield. For starters, there is heavy speculation surrounding Adam Wharton’s future, while there may also be reasons for Daichi Kamada to depart following the exit of Oliver Glasner.

The Eagles are in a fantastic position to pay as much as €40 million, or even slightly more, if they want to get their hands on Gueye. However, the South London club must contend with interest from Sunderland and Everton, reportedly keen on the midfielder.

Sunderland’s interest might stem from the fact that Chelsea are pushing hard for skipper Granit Xhaka, as the Swiss midfielder’s possible departure could lead to a search for a replacement. They are well placed in the race, especially with the offer of European football next season, similar to Palace.

Everton are reported to be among the front-runners to sign Gueye and could pose the biggest problem for the other competitors. The Toffees recently agreed a deal for Hayden Hackney from Middlesbrough, and David Moyes appears intent on adding another midfielder to his squad ahead of the new season.

Overall, at 27, Gueye is at an age where he may need to seize a strong opportunity to play in the Premier League. The three interested clubs are on an upward trajectory, with Palace and Sunderland offering European football, which may prove to be a significant factor in his decision to move from La Liga to the Premier League.