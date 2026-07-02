Everton join race to sign Pape Gueye

David Moyes’s Everton are set to rival Crystal Palace in their pursuit of Villarreal midfield mainstay Pape Gueye.

Everton have entered the race to sign Villarreal midfielder Pape Gueye as the club prepares for life without Idrissa Gana Gueye, according to TEAMtalk.

The Toffees are understood to be assessing midfield reinforcements ahead of the new season, with the Senegal international emerging as a serious target. However, Everton are not alone in their pursuit, with Crystal Palace also believed to be monitoring the 27-year-old’s situation closely.

Gueye had an impressive campaign last time out with the Yellow Submarine, as he finished with seven goal contributions in 39 outings. He also played an important role in Senegal’s run to the round of 32 in the World Cup, where they were knocked out by Belgium in dramatic fashion.

Following their exit, Gueye announced, as reported by Goal, that he won’t be available for selection as long as the current technical staff continues in power at the national team. With the World Cup dream now over, the central midfielder will have a massive decision to make regarding his future, with Premier League clubs keen on his signature.

Gueye has built a reputation for athleticism, defensive work, and range across the pitch after spells in France and Spain. Since joining Villarreal, he has established himself as a dependable presence in midfield and has attracted interest from several clubs looking to strengthen their options in the centre of the park. Not only is he a defensively minded midfielder, but he also loves playing in the box-to-box role.

Everton and Crystal Palace to battle for Gueye’s signature

Everton’s interest comes at a time when they look set to lose Idrissa Gana Gueye, who is now officially a free agent, after his contract ran out. The Senegalese star has been an important figure at Goodison Park, but they have failed to tie him down to a new deal.

They did have an option to extend his stay by another 12 months, but that option could only be triggered after he had made a certain number of starts, which didn’t happen.

While the Toffees are closing in on the signature of Middlesbrough star Hayden Hackney, they still want to bring in Pape Gueye to fill the void left by his compatriot. For Everton, the appeal is clear. At 27, Gueye is entering what many consider the peak years of his career.

He combines valuable international experience with the physical attributes required to succeed in the Premier League, making him an attractive option for a club looking to add quality and reliability to its midfield.

However, the Eagles could cause serious problems for them in their pursuit of the Villarreal star. They lack depth in the centre of the park, and with Adam Wharton’s future up in the air, Gueye could prove to be a valuable addition to their ranks. For now, they continue to monitor the 27-year-old.