Chelsea working on 2027 summer deal for Alex Scott

Chelsea will look to sign 23-year-old English midfielder Alex Scott from Bournemouth in next summer’s transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Alex Scott remains the subject of interest from Chelsea. The Blues are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Bournemouth midfielder.

Per TEAMtalk, Chelsea “remain at the head of the queue” in the battle for the Englishman’s signature, and they are “ready to explore a deal with Bournemouth that could see them try and secure the midfielder now with a view to him arriving at Stamford Bridge next summer”.

Alex Scott and his career so far

Alex Scott has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in August 2023. The 23-year-old has made nearly 100 appearances for Bournemouth thus far while chipping in with seven goals and five assists.

The player has been hot off the blocks in the 2026/27 season, scoring one goal in three Premier League outings thus far. His exploits for Bournemouth have helped him break into his national squad, earning his first call-up last year. Meanwhile, the English midfielder’s progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, with Chelsea among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Explaining Chelsea’s interest

Chelsea wanted to sign Alex Scott in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is understandable, as Enzo Fernandez departed from Stamford Bridge earlier this month to join Manchester City in a record deal.

So, the Blues need a long-term replacement for Fernandez, with Scott an option worth considering. While Valentin Barco has arrived from RC Strasbourg, Dario Essugo moved to the Ligue 1 club on loan, while Romeo Lavia’s fitness remains suspect after his struggles with persistent fitness issues. However, Chelsea will only pursue Scott next summer.

Bournemouth’s stance

Bournemouth also turned down an approach by Arsenal last summer, and their resolve did not change despite bids from other Premier League clubs, including Chelsea. However, per TEAMtalk, the West Londoners remain undeterred and will hope to secure an agreement with the Cherries in the coming months to beat the competition to his signature.