Chelsea rule out Renato Sanches move after brief consideration

Chelsea have ruled out signing free agent Renato Sanches following brief consideration, ending hopes of a late midfield addition for the time being.

According to Foot Mercato, Renato Sanches was briefly considered by Chelsea to solve their depth concerns, but the club have since chosen to move away from the idea. The Portuguese midfielder was recently released by PSG following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract.

Chelsea had an agreement with AS Monaco for Lamine Camara, but the move was called off at the eleventh hour on deadline day. The West London club may not move again until January despite the option of signing a free agent.

The failed Camara deal left Chelsea without a midfield replacement for Enzo Fernandez, who joined Manchester City in a deadline-day move. Without Fernandez’s ball-retention and progressive passing, Xabi Alonso must rely on Moises Caicedo and younger options, a setup that proved vulnerable in the Arsenal loss. There are now concerns that Alonso may have insufficient squad depth, which could potentially affect Chelsea’s title charge.

Of late, multiple reports suggest Chelsea will explore several players ahead of January, including Atletico Madrid’s Pablo Barrios among others. There have been further suggestions with reported links to Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace, while the BBC stated the Blues had attempted to sign Fulham’s Sander Berge late in the window as another option.

Chelsea reject Renato Sanches idea

Beyond January targets, Chelsea have also been linked with free agents, including reported interest in former Tottenham star Yves Bissouma, although a move seems unlikely.

Now, there are suggestions from France that Chelsea briefly considered signing Renato Sanches, who was recently released by PSG following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract. The 29-year-old was released by Les Parisiens following a mutual agreement to terminate his contract, ending his stint with the French club.

The report states that Chelsea did feel Sanches could fit into their squad, but they have since decided against pursuing a move for the free agent. As for the Portuguese midfielder, it is unclear where he might play his football next.

Chelsea have not ruled out revisiting Camara in January, but immediate free-agent options have now been exhausted. Alonso will prioritize a new midfielder at the earliest possible opportunity to reinforce the squad’s depth.