Arsenal line up €80 million move for Raphinha

Arsenal are rumoured to be considering an €80 million offer for Raphinha as their search for a marquee attacker stretches into the January transfer window.

Arsenal are considering an €80 million offer for Barcelona winger Raphinha ahead of the winter transfer window, per Spanish outlet Fichajes. The 29-year-old Brazilian has been integral to Barcelona’s attack and could be Arsenal’s answer to their summer transfer failures. Barcelona are unlikely to accept a deal at that price, especially midway through the season, though their stance could change depending on other circumstances.

Both clubs pursued Atletico Madrid’s Julián Alvarez over the summer, but the Argentine ultimately remained at Estadio Metropolitano when the player favoured a move to Barcelona and the La Liga rivals refused to deal with their rivals.

Arsenal were reportedly ready to pay a significant fee, but the move hinged on Alvarez’s approval of a return to England. Barcelona ultimately signed Gabriel Jesus from Arsenal in late August, while the Gunners ended the close season with Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge and sales including Gabriel Martinelli to Al-Hilal.

Raphinha on Arsenal’s radar

With a new attacker now prioritised for January, several names are being considered. Bournemouth’s Eli Junior Kroupi is a reported target for Arsenal, but if experience is the priority, Raphinha represents a proven option. There have been rumoured links with PSG duo Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, though Raphinha has emerged as another candidate under consideration ahead of the January transfer window.

The story on Fichajes states that Arsenal are ready to offer €80 million as an initial proposal to test Barcelona’s resolve. In just three games this season, Raphinha has posted five goals and an assist in La Liga, cementing his status as a key performer. Barcelona are unlikely to entertain mid-season offers for such a talent, and any €80 million bid is likely to fall significantly short of their valuation.

Raphinha’s contract runs until 2028, which could provide Arsenal leverage in negotiations. However, any move is likely to materialise only in the close season, as Barcelona are reluctant to weaken their squad mid-campaign. The Brazilian international is believed to be content at the club, though the January window may yet force circumstances to shift.