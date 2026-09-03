Arsenal considering January move for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele

Arsenal are eyeing an ambitious move for PSG attacking duo Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele, although such a deal may prove challenging.

Arsenal are reportedly targeting PSG pair Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele in January, per Fichajes, though securing either would prove extremely difficult.

Arsenal fans were somewhat disappointed by how the transfer window ended for the club. Having lifted the Premier League title after a 22-year gap, many supporters expected the team to improve their attack with a marquee signing, something the club also wanted during the window.

Christos Tzolis arrived from Club Brugge earlier in the window, which coincided with the sale of experienced winger Leandro Trossard. However, the agreement to sell Gabriel Martinelli to Al-Hilal then necessitated a new left-wing signing, as Arsenal were indeed active throughout the summer in search of a new option.

They were keen to land Julian Alvarez, but reports around the player’s preference for Barcelona meant the Gunners only had a slim chance in the race. They also briefly pursued Vinicius Junior before he committed his future to Real Madrid. Fans would have liked one of the South American pair. Arsenal also saw reported links to Malick Fofana in the dying embers of the window, but they were not particularly keen.

Arsenal to target PSG pair?

The report on Fichajes continues to link the Gunners with more ambitious names in the market, stating that PSG’s attacking duo, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele, are targets ahead of the January transfer window. The idea might prove tempting among fans, but the reality of the situation is quite different.

The Georgian winger is widely considered one of the best in his position, and given that PSG sold Bradley Barcola to Liverpool in the final days of the window, they are unlikely to part ways with Kvaratskhelia. The winger is very important to their squad and is expected to play a major role in their quest to retain the Champions League title this season.

As for Dembele, the situation could be different, as there have been rumours of tension between the player and coach Luis Enrique. However, as Fabrice Hawkins reported, the two parties are holding talks over a new deal, and should the Ballon d’Or holder sign fresh terms, it would all but rule out an exit.

Irrespective of Dembele’s contract situation, and even if the idea of joining Arsenal might be tempting to some extent, PSG are unlikely to lose a key star midway through the campaign. Whether he stays beyond the current season or not, Dembele remains PSG’s main attacker, and they are unlikely to entertain any approaches for the French international in the January window.