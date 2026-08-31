Arsenal considering last-ditch move for Malick Fofana amid Crystal Palace threat

Arsenal are considering a late move for Malick Fofana amid their ongoing search for a new winger, with Crystal Palace also interested in the 21-year-old Lyon winger.

Fabrizio Romano has reported Arsenal’s late interest in Fofana as a potential deadline-day signing. Mikel Arteta’s side have been targeting a left-flank signing, and the Lyon winger has emerged as an option for the North Londoners, while Crystal Palace are also keen to explore a late move.

Malick Fofana has emerged as Arsenal’s late transfer target on deadline day, with negotiations underway as Gabriel Martinelli departs for Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal. Crystal Palace are also interested, but the Belgian winger favours a move to the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side have agreed a deal for Gabriel Martinelli to join Al-Hilal, with the move close to completion. Arsenal have pursued a ambitious moves for Vinicius Junior, who renewed his contract at Real Madrid, and more recently Julian Alvarez. But neither deal materialised, and Fofana has now emerged as a pragmatic last-gasp alternative.

Negotiations underway with Lyon

Fabrizio Romano has revealed Arsenal’s interest in Fofana, who has been expected to leave Lyon after Les Gones failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League following elimination by Fenerbahce in the qualification rounds.

Lyon want around €40 million, and Romano has reported Arsenal are unwilling to match the asking price. The Italian journalist has also stated that club-to-club talks are underway and that negotiations centre on a negotiated fee structure that could complete the deal.

With the window closing in a little over 24 hours, Fofana is keen to join Arsenal. Arsenal were also linked with a late move for Iliman Ndiaye, but Fofana remains the focus if a formula with Lyon can be reached.

Crystal Palace to miss out on Malick Fofana

Per Football Insider, Crystal Palace have held an interest in Fofana, though Fabrice Hawkins has reported that the player is uninterested in a switch to Selhurst Park. The South London club may have anticipated a potential exit for Ismaila Sarr in the final stretch of the window and considered Fofana as a replacement.

However, Arsenal are in pole position to sign the Belgian attacker as things stand, and any deal will now depend on their ability to find a formula with Lyon. If the Gunners sign the 21-year-old winger for less than the €40 million price, it would be a solid financial deal, and they would bring in a player built for the long-term future of the left-wing position.