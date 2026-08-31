Arsenal make late move to hijack Tottenham bid for Iliman Ndiaye

Arsenal will look to sign 26-year-old Senegalese international Iliman Ndiaye from fellow Premier League club Everton in a late summer move.

According to an update from Senegalese outlet Taggat, Iliman Ndiaye has also been the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are keen on bolstering their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Everton forward.

However, Arsenal’s entry into the picture complicates matters for Tottenham as unlike their local rivals, Spurs cannot offer European football of any sort, let alone participation in the UEFA Champions League. So, with Arsenal submitting an enquiry for a last-ditch move, they hope to turn the Everton attacker’s head.

Iliman Ndiaye and his rise at Everton

Iliman Ndiaye has made substantial progress and become one of the most dependable attackers in the Premier League since joining Everton from Marseille in a deal worth £15 million in July 2024. While the versatile 26-year-old attacker took some time to become a pivotal figure for the Merseyside club, he has not looked back in the last 12 months.

The Senegalese international was impressive in the 2025/26 season, amassing six goals and three assists in 34 Premier League outings. His rise from fringe player to reliable Premier League attacker during his stint with Everton explains why multiple elite clubs are vying for his signature, with a move across the Premier League on the cards.

What next for Ndiaye?

Arsenal’s interest in Iliman Ndiaye is logical. The Gunners are combing the market for a versatile wide attacker, as Gabriel Martinelli is on the verge of joining Al-Hilal. While Christos Tzolis arrived from Club Brugge earlier this summer, he has replaced Leandro Trossard following the Belgian winger’s move to Besiktas. So, Ndiaye is an option worth considering to succeed Martinelli once he moves to the Saudi Pro League.

As for Tottenham Hotspur, the Lilywhites are keen on signing a top-notch attacker despite bringing in Savio and Omar Marmoush last week. However, they have yet to fill Son Heung-min’s void, while Richarlison is closing in on rejoining Everton. Ndiaye’s pace and technical quality align with Tottenham’s needs, making him an appealing target.

Recent reports have claimed that Tottenham had reached an agreement to sign Ndiaye from Everton, though the player has yet to approve the move. That gives Arsenal a window of opportunity, and a late hijack will be completed if they convince the Senegalese international to move to the Emirates.