Union Touarga Sport centre-back prodigy Taha Majni is on the verge of joining Crystal Palace, with a deal agreed between the two clubs.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Taha Majni has been the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their long-term prospects by signing a promising young centre-back this summer, and they have secured an agreement to land the 18-year-old Union Touarga Sport defensive prodigy.

Per Africa Foot, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners have agreed to pay a base fee of €700,000, with add-ons taking the package to €800,000, “depending on the player’s performance and development”. Additionally, Union Touarga Sport will retain a 25 per cent sell-on clause in the agreement with Crystal Palace.

Who is Taha Majni?

Taha Majni is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Morocco’s stock in international football has soared after brilliant showings in successive World Cups. A combination of sourcing foreign players with dual nationalities and grooming young prospects in domestic age-group football has contributed to this upturn in fortunes. Majni falls in the latter category.

The 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in Morocco, rising through the ranks at Union Touarga Sport and breaking into the club’s first-team squad. The Moroccan youth international already has 19 outings for Union, accumulating nearly 1,500 minutes of game time. He has also made his bow for Morocco’s under-23 side, making two appearances while shining for the under-20 team at the World Cup last year, which Morocco won.

What next?

Taha Majni’s exploits in age-group international football have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League appears to be on the cards. Crystal Palace’s interest has been understandable, as the Eagles needed multiple centre-backs after failing to fill Marc Guehi’s void following his move to Manchester City earlier this year and then following that up by selling Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea this summer.

While Axel Disasi has joined Crystal Palace on loan, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa League winners must protect their long-term interests. Additionally, recent reports have claimed that Paris Saint-Germain may launch a move for Jaydee Canvot in the winter transfer window.

Majni’s arrival has been supplemented by the addition of an experienced centre-back to fill the leadership void left by Guehi and Lacroix, with Disasi arriving from Chelsea. Nevertheless, with Takehiro Tomiyasu also moving to Selhurst Park, Majni can be given time to adapt to his new surroundings, with Crystal Palace likely to assign him to the reserve team during the bedding-in period before he becomes a first-team starter.