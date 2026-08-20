Crystal Palace considering Taha Majni swoop

Crystal Palace will look to sign 18-year-old Moroccan youth international Taha Majni from Union Touarga Sport this summer.

According to a report by Africa Foot, Taha Majni is the subject of interest from Crystal Palace. The Eagles are keen on reinforcing their first-team squad by signing a centre-back in the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 18-year-old Union Touarga Sport defensive prodigy.

Per Africa Foot, the 2025/26 UEFA Europa Conference League winners have “made a move to try and secure the services” of the teenage prospect. The report adds that talks between Crystal Palace and Union Touarga Sport have already taken place, and they are at an “advanced stage”. They are now working to finalise an agreement before the completion of a deal.

Who is Taha Majni?

Taha Majni is the latest promising prodigy to rise in prominence in his homeland. Morocco’s stock in world football has skyrocketed after brilliant showings in successive World Cups. That has been the result of a combination of sourcing foreign players with dual nationalities and grooming young prospects in domestic age-group football. Majni falls in the latter category.

The 18-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in his homeland, rising through the ranks at Union Touarga Sport and breaking into the club’s first-team squad. The Moroccan youth international already has 19 outings for Union, accumulating nearly 1,500 minutes of game time. He has also made his bow for Morocco’s under-23 side, making two appearances while shining for the under-20 team at the World Cup last year, which Morocco won.

What next?

Taha Majni’s exploits in age-group international football have piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and an adventure in the Premier League may be on the cards. Crystal Palace’s interest is understandable, as the Eagles need multiple centre-backs after failing to fill Marc Guehi’s void following his move to Manchester City earlier this year and then following that up by selling Maxence Lacroix to Chelsea this summer.

Several centre-backs, including Axel Disasi, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Majni also a viable target. With talks between Palace and Union Touarga Sport advancing, a deal should be formalised soon.

However, Majni’s arrival should be supplemented by the addition of an experienced centre-back to fill the leadership void left by Guehi and Lacroix. Nevertheless, with Takehiro Tomiyasu also arriving at Selhurst Park, the busy summer window will soon continue with the arrival of the Moroccan defensive sensation.