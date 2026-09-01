Tosin Adarabioyo set to join Tottenham as deal agreed

Out-of-favour Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is on the verge of joining Tottenham Hotspur on a permanent deal.

According to an update from reputed Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea have an agreement over a deal worth £7 million plus add-ons. The Lilywhites have been keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back, and they are now on the cusp of signing the 28-year-old Chelsea defender.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Adarabioyo has also approved the move, having reached an agreement on personal terms with the North London club. Meanwhile, according to a report by David Ornstein and Jack Pitt-Brooke for The Athletic, the Englishman has permission to undergo his medical tests with Tottenham.

Tosin Adarabioyo and his Chelsea career so far

Tosin Adarabioyo has experienced an unsatisfactory spell since joining Chelsea in a Bosman move in July 2024 after running down his contract with Fulham. While the 28-year-old was the West London club’s first summer signing ahead of the 2024/25 season, he has never been an undisputed first-choice starter since moving to Stamford Bridge.

The English defender has made over 50 appearances for Chelsea thus far while amassing over 4,500 minutes of game time. However, he has not been a regular starter for the Blues. With Chelsea adding to the central defensive unit by signing Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace earlier this summer, Adarabioyo’s situation worsened further, even though the West Londoners have offloaded a few centre-backs.

Another move across London beckons

Recent reports have linked Tosin Adarabioyo with several well-known clubs, including Aston Villa and SL Benfica. However, the Chelsea defender’s future lays elsewhere, with Tottenham Hotspur joining the battle for the Englishman’s signature and quickly wrapping up negotiations with their local rivals.

Tottenham’s interest in the former Fulham centre-back makes sense despite signing Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi. With Kevin Danso pushing to join Sunderland, the North London outfit needed a replacement, and they set their sights on Adarabioyo on Monday.

Per reports this week, Danso is on the verge of joining Sunderland on a season-long loan deal, and with Adarabioyo agreeing to join Tottenham, the Austrian international can move to the Stadium of Light. The Chelsea defender’s deadline-day move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is now contingent on the completion of a medical.