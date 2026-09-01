Kevin Danso set to join Sunderland as loan deal agreed

Out-of-favour Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Kevin Danso is on the verge of joining Sunderland on a season-long loan deal.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Keith Downie, Lyall Thomas, and Michael Bridge, Sunderland and Tottenham Hotspur reached an agreement in principle over a deal for Kevin Danso on Monday. However, the move was on standby, as the completion of the transfer was contingent on the North London club signing a replacement.

So, per Keith Downie, Lyall Thomas, and Michael Bridge, Danso had been “awaiting permission to undergo a medical” after reaching an agreement on personal terms. The move is now on the cusp of completion, as Sami Mokbel has revealed on X that the player can complete his loan move, as Spurs are set to sign Tosin Adarabioyo.

How has Kevin Danso fared at Tottenham so far?

Kevin Danso has struggled to become a first-choice starter since joining Tottenham Hotspur from RC Lens. The North London club initially signed the 27-year-old on loan from the Ligue 1 club in February 2025 before completing a permanent move for £21 million in the subsequent summer transfer window.

While the Austrian international has made over 50 appearances for Tottenham in the last 18 months, he has struggled for regular game time over the past 18 months. The woes have exacerbated in the early days of the 2026/27 season, as he has managed only one substitute appearance, though he scored in that outing, with the arrival of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi being detrimental to his fortunes.

A solution emerges

Sunderland’s interest in Kevin Danso reflects the Wearside club’s urgent need for defensive depth. Luke O’Nien is over 30, while Aji Alese faces an uncertain future at the Stadium of Light. Participation in four competitions demands competition for starting places, and Danso, despite limited opportunies at Tottenham, offers Premier League experience and a proven centre-back profile.

Notably, Danso has not been the only centre-back on Sunderland’s shortlist. According to recent reports, the Black Cats have also been keen on signing Tosin Adarabioyo, though he will complete a deadline-day move to Tottenham to facilitate the Austrian defender’s move to the Stadium of Light.

Danso’s immediate availability may have proven decisive, and he is now on the verge of completing a loan move to Sunderland. Per Sami Mokbel on BBC Sport, the high-flying Premier League club will have a purchase option to make his stay permanent next summer.