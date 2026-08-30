Sunderland make approach for Tosin Adarabioyo move

Sunderland will look to sign 28-year-old English centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo from Chelsea this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tosin Adarabioyo is the subject of interest from Sunderland. The Black Cats are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 28-year-old Chelsea defender.

Per TEAMtalk, the Premier League high-flyers are intensifying their efforts to revamp their squad before the summer transfer window shuts down, and they also have other centre-backs on their wishlist.

Tosin Adarabioyo and his Chelsea career so far

Tosin Adarabioyo has experienced an unproductive stint for regular action since joining Chelsea in a Bosman move in July 2024 after running down his contract with Fulham. While the 28-year-old was the West London club’s first summer signing ahead of the 2024/25 season and hoped for a bright spell, he has never been an undisputed first-choice starter since moving to Stamford Bridge.

While the English defender has made over 50 appearances for Chelsea thus far while amassing over 4,500 minutes of game time, he has not been a regular starter for the Blues. With Chelsea adding to the central defensive unit by signing Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace, Adarabioyo’s situation has worsened further, even though the West Londoners have offloaded a few centre-backs.

What next?

Recent reports have linked Tosin Adarabioyo with several well-known clubs, including Aston Villa and SL Benfica. However, the Chelsea defender’s future may lay elsewhere, with Sunderland joining the battle for the Englishman’s signature.

Sunderland’s interest in the former Fulham centre-back makes sense, as Luke O’Nien is on the wrong side of 30, while Aji Alese faces an uncertain future at the Stadium of Light. With the Black Cats preparing for a campaign in the UEFA Europa League, they need more quality at the back, with the Chelsea defender thus emerging as a viable target.

With Sunderland also approaching other clubs to discuss deals for several targets, they can make an informed decision on the ideal player to bolster their central defensive unit. The Adarabioyo pursuit may bring the most stiff competition from Aston Villa, as recent reports have claimed that he wants to join the West Midlands club.