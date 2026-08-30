Sunderland make approach for Kevin Danso, face Fulham battle

Sunderland will look to sign 27-year-old Austrian international Kevin Danso from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Kevin Danso is also the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 27-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender. However, Sunderland’s entry complicates the issue, as the Black Cats have submitted an enquiry to sign him.

The update comes around Roberto De Zerbi’s bombshell comments this weekend, revealing the player’s desire to leave Tottenham. As relayed by Sky Sports, the Tottenham manager said, “Richarlison, I don’t know. He said too many times he wants to leave.”

“Danso came to me two days ago and he said he wanted to leave, and the other, Pape Sarr, the same, but he suffered a small injury, but he is almost ready to train. I love these players, they are great guys but if they want to leave, they have to bring the economic solution to the club and they can go, and we find other players.”

How has Kevin Danso fared at Tottenham so far?

Kevin Danso has had to bide his time since joining Tottenham Hotspur from RC Lens. The North London club initially signed the 27-year-old centre-back on loan from the Ligue 1 outfit in February 2025 before completing a permanent move for £21 million in the subsequent summer transfer window.

While the Austrian international has made over 50 appearances for Tottenham in the last 18 months, he has never been an undisputed first-choice starter. The situation has worsened in the early days of the 2026/27 season, as he has managed only one substitute appearance, though he scored in that outing; the arrival of Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi has exacerbated the player’s situation.

What next?

Sunderland’s interest in Kevin Danso reflects their need for defensive depth. Luke O’Nien is on the wrong side of 30, while Aji Alese faces an uncertain future; participation in four competitions demands competition for starting places. Danso, despite limited starts at Tottenham, offers Premier League experience and a proven centre-back profile.

As for Fulham, the need is equally pressing. The Cottagers lost Issa Diop to Ipswich Town earlier this summer, and recent reports have linked Jorge Cuenca with a move away from the West London club, with SL Benfica vying for his signature. Danso represents a viable target for the final days of the transfer window.

Notably, Danso is not the only centre-back on Sunderland’s shortlist. According to TEAMtalk, the Black Cats are also keen on signing Tosin Adarabioyo. Both defenders offer Premier League experience, though Danso’s immediate availability may prove decisive.