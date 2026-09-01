Manchester United unwilling to sell Amad Diallo amid Aston Villa links

Manchester United will not entertain bids to part ways with 24-year-old Ivory Coast international Amad Diallo this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Amad Diallo has been the subject of interest from Aston Villa. The Villans have been keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile wide attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 24-year-old Manchester United winger.

Per Football Insider, quoting recent reports, Aston Villa “submitted an offer to sign the starlet” ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline. However, Manchester United rebuffed their fellow Premier League club, as they have had no intention of parting ways with the Ivorian winger.

How has Amad Diallo fared at Manchester United?

Amad Diallo has made significant progress since joining Manchester United from Atalanta in a deal worth £19 million in January 2021. Born in Abidjan, the African attacker spent most of his formative years in Italy after leaving his homeland, and he graduated from the youth division at Atalanta BC after starting his youth career with Boca Barco.

The 24-year-old had to bide his time before establishing a foothold in the first-team squad at Manchester United. A successful loan spell with Sunderland helped the young Ivorian playmaker turn things around at Old Trafford, and he enjoyed his breakthrough under Ruben Amorim’s tutelage.

However, while Amad has been a regular in the final third for Manchester United for the last two seasons, his productivity has reduced after a solid 2024/25 campaign. The Ivory Coast international scored only two goals and provided four assists in 32 Premier League outings in the 2025/26 season. Meanwhile, his long-term future has been under a shroud of uncertainty in recent months.

What next?

Recent reports have linked Amad Diallo with several high-profile clubs, including AC Milan and Newcastle United. Aston Villa then joined the race to sign the Ivorian winger from Manchester United in the final days of the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa’s pursuit carried merit, as widespread reports have heavily linked Leon Bailey with a move away from the West Midlands club. The Villans have parted ways with several pivotal figures, and they need an injection of productivity from the flanks. While Amad was inconsistent in the 2025/26 season, he showed his potential in the 2024/25 campaign by scoring 11 goals and providing ten assists.

However, widespread reports have suggested in recent months that Amad had no intention of leaving Manchester United. With the Red Devils committed to keeping the Ivory Coast international, Aston Villa must look elsewhere for a new wide attacker in the final hours of the transfer window.