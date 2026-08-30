Sevilla begin negotiations to sign Leon Bailey, Saudi club also keen

Leon Bailey is poised to leave Aston Villa, with Sevilla in talks to sign him on loan before the deadline, while Saudi outfit Al-Diriyah also keen.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Sevilla are pursuing Jamaican winger Leon Bailey for a temporary deal. Should a move materialise, the Aston Villa attacker would sign a contract extension with the West Midlands club, as his current deal expires in summer 2027, and Unai Emery’s side are keen to avoid losing him for nothing next year.

Aston Villa have been seeking to move Bailey away from the club since last year, and they sent him on loan to AS Roma. He returned midway through the campaign, allowing Donyell Malen to join the Giallorossi instead.

Having agreed a deal for Ibrahim Mbaye, there is no more room for the 29-year-old winger at the club. Bailey was signed from Bayer Leverkusen in 2021 for £25 million and made 163 outings across all competitions with 48 goals and assists until losing his regular place last season.

Saudi side Al-Diriyah are also keen, and as reported by Fabrizio Romano, as Bailey is poised to leave the Birmingham side, with at least three clubs in the mix, including Hull City, who had earlier called off a move but are now ready to rekindle their interest.

Sevilla’s interest explained

Sevilla have emerged as the front-runner, offering Bailey a platform to re-establish himself in a competitive European league. A loan move to Spain could suit his playing style and provide consistent minutes under a coach of Unai Emery’s calibre, though Emery, of course, manages Aston Villa, not Sevilla.

Alternatively, Hull City’s Premier League status could be appealing; the newly promoted side offer English football and a pathway back into regular play. Al-Diriyah represent a different proposition. The Saudi club have shown ambition in the market, recently signing Darwin Nunez on loan from Al-Hilal, and could offer Bailey lucrative terms alongside the chance to build a new chapter.

No agreement is in place with Sevilla despite ongoing talks; Bailey remains free to explore all available options. Should a club submit a concrete offer, Aston Villa may even consider a permanent sale rather than a loan. The winger’s next move will hinge on his priorities: European football and established pedigree, domestic stability, or financial reward in a rising league.