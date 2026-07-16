AC Milan, Newcastle United vying for Amad Diallo

Amad Diallo continues to attract interest from clubs such as AC Milan and Newcastle United, with Manchester United in a strong position to keep the winger.

According to Caught Offside, Amad Diallo continues to attract interest from clubs despite Manchester United’s recent stance on the winger. Former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim is keen for AC Milan to try to sign the winger, with Newcastle United also interested in exploring a move.

Amad Diallo has not established himself at Manchester United with complete authority since his £19 million move from Atalanta in 2021. He has had a series of loan moves away from the club, but since returning from a spell at Sunderland, the Ivorian has steadily become a key member of the squad.

While his numbers from the 2025/26 season were not especially impressive, he still managed to secure an important role, producing two goals and four assists in 31 league appearances. Manchester United finished third and qualified for the Champions League, and the winger is now eager to establish himself even further in Michael Carrick’s plans.

Will Manchester United entertain selling Amad Diallo?

There has been noted interest in Amad ahead of the summer, and it has emerged in recent weeks. It starts with admiration from AC Milan, who are now led by former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim. Diallo played a key role under the Portuguese manager, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists in 43 games across all competitions.

There is clear evidence that Amorim knows how to get the best out of the Ivorian winger, and that is a big reason why he might be pushing AC Milan to sign him. There are several key factors to note here, as Milan may hesitate at Manchester United’s potential asking price, while there are doubts over whether Amad would want to leave Old Trafford for San Siro.

Newcastle United are also reportedly interested in exploring a move, as they are in the market for attacking signings. Having failed to sign Victor Munoz and Johan Manzambi since the window opened, they could explore a deal for Amad if there is an opening to exploit. However, any deal will be difficult, given the Magpies may not attract him without Champions League football.

Manchester United stance will make a Diallo move difficult

Manchester United had no plans to sell Diallo or even consider offers for the winger, according to previous reports. Then there is the player himself, who is not keen to leave the club, as he will want to continue playing under Carrick and showcase his talent.

More importantly, the club will need to ensure they have sufficient depth for an important season in which they will navigate both league and European competitions. Amad Diallo remains a key player, and one the club can keep, given that he has an active contract until at least 2030.