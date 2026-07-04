Manchester United make decision on future of Amad Diallo

Manchester United have no intention of negotiating Amad Diallo’s future amidst interest from top clubs across Europe.

Manchester United have decided to keep Amad Diallo at Old Trafford this summer, rejecting interest from rival clubs after his standout World Cup performances, according to Football Insider.

Amad Diallo announced himself in style by scoring the winning goal in Ivory Coast’s opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Ecuador. He followed that up with another memorable contribution against Norway, finding the net with a brilliant solo effort. The solo effort showcased the dribbling and finishing that have long marked him as one of United’s most exciting attacking talents.

Those performances have generated fresh speculation about his future at Old Trafford and prompted several clubs to enquire about his availability this summer. His World Cup goal contributions have drawn inquiries from AC Milan, now managed by former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim and other European clubs, but United’s position is unambiguous.

The 23-year-old was not at his best during the 2025/26 season. He could only manage six goal contributions in his 33 outings, but a lot of it was down to the fact that he was deployed as a wing-back for half of the season under Amorim. However, Michael Carrick used the player in his preferred position towards the end, and he is now back at his best following his heroics at the World Cup.

Manchester United won’t let go of Amad

Manchester United have no intention of entertaining offers for the winger and are prepared to reject approaches regardless of the level of interest. The club’s hierarchy view Diallo as an important part of their long-term plans and do not consider him available for transfer.

The stance is said to be shared by manager Carrick, who regards the attacker as a key figure within his squad heading into the new season. The Manchester United head coach values Amad’s versatility, technical quality and ability to unlock defences, making him an important component of the team’s attacking setup.

After years of development and loan spells, Diallo has gradually established himself as a significant contributor. His recent World Cup performances have reinforced United’s conviction that his best years lie ahead, a belief that strengthens rather than weakens their resolve to retain him. With his World Cup form now on the record, the Ivorian winger enters the new season as a cornerstone of Carrick’s attacking plans.