Jordan Teze set for AS Monaco stay amid Everton links

AS Monaco will not part ways with 26-year-old Netherlands international Jordan Teze in a deadline-day summer move.

According to a report by French outlet Nice-Matin, Jordan Teze has been the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a right-back in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they had their sights set on the 26-year-old AS Monaco defender.

However, per Nice-Matin, Everton formally registered interest in Teze, hoping to secure the AS Monaco full-back’s services on a season-long loan deal. However, the report suggests that the Ligue 1 club’s “management, and CEO Thiago Scuro in particular, vetoed the move”.

Jordan Teze and his career so far

Jordan Teze has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining AS Monaco from PSV Eindhoven in August 2024. The Dutchman arrived at Stade Louis II with an impressive reputation after a solid stint in the Eredivisie. However, he has been in and out of the starting lineup in the last two seasons.

Still, the 26-year-old has accumulated over 4,000 minutes of game time in 67 appearances across all competitions over the past two seasons while chipping in with six goals and three assists. Meanwhile, despite failing to become an undisputed first-choice starter, Teze has retained popularity in the market, with Everton among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Everton’s interest in Jordan Teze is understandable.