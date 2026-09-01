Nathan Patterson set to join Torino as deal agreed

Serie A club Torino have agreed terms to sign Everton full-back Nathan Patterson on transfer deadline day.

Nathan Patterson is set to join Torino after Everton agreed a permanent transfer for the Scottish international, according to a report by The Athletic. Patterson has been given permission to travel to Turin for his medical and complete the formalities of the move. The 24-year-old is expected to sign a three-year contract with the Serie A club, while Everton will retain a significant sell-on clause.

Patterson joined Everton from Rangers in 2022 after establishing himself as one of Scotland’s most promising young full-backs. However, his time on Merseyside was disrupted by injuries and competition for his place. He has made 68 appearances for Everton since arriving at the club, but his involvement dropped significantly in recent seasons.

Patterson made only nine appearances during the 2025/26 season and has struggled to establish himself as a key part of David Moyes’s plans. While he did feature in the EFL Cup, he has not been involved in their first two Premier League matches.

Everton are looking to sort out the right-back position

David Moyes switched to Merlin Rohl at right-back, despite the German usually operating in midfield. Rohl has started all three of Everton’s games in that position, highlighting the club’s need to strengthen at full-back.

Patterson’s departure will therefore coincide with the Merseyside club’s efforts to bring in a replacement. The Tofees are waiting for Fulham to sign a new right-back. Once that is done, Everton will finalise a deal worth around £9.4 million for Kenny Tete, as reported by Sky Sports.

Tete is expected to become Everton’s preferred right-back and could assume the position following Patterson’s exit, who is already in Turin for his medical. The club may also consider bringing in another option after Seamus Coleman’s retirement left them short of senior full-backs.

For Patterson, the move to Torino offers an opportunity to revive his career. The Scottish defender will now have the chance to establish himself in Serie A and play more regularly after struggling for consistent minutes in England.

Torino will hope that the 24-year-old can rediscover the form that made him such an exciting prospect during his time at Rangers. His defensive ability, athleticism and experience at international level could make him a valuable addition to the Serie A club.