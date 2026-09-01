Jamie Leweling set for VfB Stuttgart stay after Everton links

Bundesliga giants VfB Stuttgart are increasingly unlikely to cash in on 25-year-old German international Jamie Leweling this summer.

According to an update from reputed German journalist Florian Plettenberg, Jamie Leweling has been the subject of interest from Everton. The Toffees have been scouring the market for a productive wide attacker in the final days of the ongoing transfer window, and they have had their sights set on the 25-year-old VfB Stuttgart winger.

Per Florian Plettenberg, Everton submitted a “concrete offer” to Stuttgart overnight, while AS Roma also made a bid to sign him from VfB Stuttgart. However, Leweling has rejected all offers, with the Bundesliga club unlikely to entertain proposals ahead of the transfer deadline.

Jamie Leweling and his time with VfB Stuttgart so far

Jamie Leweling has established himself as one of the most underrated wingers in the Bundesliga since joining VfB Stuttgart from Union Berlin. Die Schwaben initially signed the 25-year-old on loan in July 2023 before completing a permanent move 12 months later. During this period, he has been a productive contributor in the final third.

The German international has made 126 appearances for Stuttgart thus far while chipping in with 20 goals and 22 assists. The player’s output improved considerably in the 2025/26 season, as he amassed 11 goals and 12 assists in 50 outings for the Bundesliga club. Such progress has alerted several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

What next?

Everton’s interest in Jamie Leweling is understandable. The Toffees have been eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a productive wide attacker this summer, as they have been concerned about Iliman Ndiaye’s long-term future. Those worries are set to materialise, as the Senegalese international will join Manchester City in a big-money deadline-day move.

While Jack Grealish is on the verge of returning to Everton on a season-long loan move, the Merseyside club will need more productivity from the flanks, which explains the overnight offer to sign Leweling.

However, with the German international committed to VfB Stuttgart, Everton must look elsewhere for a new wide attacker. Time is running out for the Merseyside club to bolster their attack, with Ndiaye set to leave a considerable void in the final third.