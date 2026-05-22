Everton in transfer tussle to sign Jamie Leweling

Everton are interested in signing Jamie Leweling from VfB Stuttgart during the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old German attacker has had an impressive season, with 23 goal contributions. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for Everton. They need to improve going forward, and signing a quality winger would be a wise decision. He will help create opportunities for his teammates and score goals as well.

The German attacker will be attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League. He is entering the peak years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to move to England. Everton will give him the platform to showcase his qualities at a higher level. Regular football in England could help him further cement his place in the German national team as well.

It is no secret that Everton needs more quality in the wide areas. Dwight McNeil has been hugely disappointing this season. He has failed to score a single goal in all competitions, and he has picked up just one assist. The Toffees need to bring in an upgrade on him, and the 24-year-old Bundesliga attacker would be ideal.

Everton learn asking price for Leweling

According to Sky Germany, the player is reportedly valued at €50 million, and it will be interesting to see if Everton is willing to break the Bank for him. They have the financial resources to get the deal done. They need to plug gaps in their squad during the summer transfer window if they want to fight for European qualification next season. They have done quite well this season, and they need to build on it.

Leweling will certainly be attracted to the possibility of playing in the Premier League next season. He will look to sort out his future quickly, and it remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile, the €50 million asking price might seem high right now, but the player is still quite young and could justify the investment if he adapts quickly to English football. He could be a quality long-term addition to the Everton attack.

Leweling was linked with a move to Arsenal a couple of years ago.