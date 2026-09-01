Hwang Hee-chan offered to Leeds United for deadline-day move

Hwang Hee-chan has reportedly been offered to Leeds United as a late deadline-day signing, with the attacker free to leave Wolves.

According to TEAMtalk, Hwang Hee-chan has been offered to Leeds United as an eleventh-hour deadline-day signing. Daniel Farke is keen to sign an attacking player in the dying hours of the window and could potentially look at the South Korean, who is reportedly free to leave Wolves before the window shuts.

There is also the Wilfried Gnonto deal hanging in the balance despite an agreement with Fiorentina to send him on loan. Reports have stated Leeds United are waiting for a replacement signing before letting the Italian winger leave the club for an adventure in Serie A.

Leeds United have had a good enough window so far this summer, with players like James Trafford, Tarik Muharemovic, Nico Elvedi, Harry Wilson, and Michael Zefferer arriving at Elland Road. There have been a few departures, which has led to Daniel Farke looking out for a late attacking signing to bolster his frontline.

Leeds United wanted Mykhailo Mudryk, as per multiple reports. With the Ukrainian winger now set for a loan spell at Tottenham, Leeds are turning to alternatives, including Hwang Hee-chan, who is reportedly available from Wolves in the coming hours.

Will Leeds United explore the Hwang Hee-chan deal?

Hwang Hee-chan has been in media reports with links to a few Premier League clubs since the summer transfer window commenced. Reports have also revealed Fulham’s interest in the South Korean. There were further claims of Crystal Palace’s admiration for the forward, but rumours of any move had been shut down earlier, as per reports.

Now, with Leeds United being offered the chance to sign the player, who has a record of 90 career goals, things could prove to be interesting. It remains to be seen whether Farke’s side are eager to explore the idea of bringing the 30-year-old forward to Elland Road.

Hwang Hee-chan brings Premier League experience; Leeds need attacking reinforcement to strengthen their squad. Should the deal move forward, the South Korean could bolster Farke’s attacking options ahead of the season. Hwang’s availability hinges on Wolves’ willingness to negotiate; with hours left in the window, Leeds must move quickly if Farke decides to pursue the move.