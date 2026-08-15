Crystal Palace increasingly unlikely to sign Hwang Hee-chan this summer

Crystal Palace are not expected to revive their interest in Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Hwang Hee-chan before the summer transfer window closes.

The 30-year-old has been made available for transfer following Wolves’ relegation from the Premier League, and the South Korea international is also understood to be open to leaving Molineux after a difficult period.

However, according to Football Insider, Palace have decided not to make an offer despite being heavily linked with Hwang last summer. Pierre Sage’s side are instead expected to focus on other attacking targets as they look to add more quality and depth before the deadline.

Crystal Palace move away from Hwang option

Hwang’s availability could have appeared attractive given his Premier League experience and versatility across the forward line. However, his recent output has worked against him as the attacker scored only two Premier League goals last season as Wolves finished bottom of the table, continuing a disappointing run of form that has lasted for two campaigns.

Across the previous two seasons, Hwang has reportedly managed just five goals in 56 appearances, a return that is likely to concern potential buyers. Crystal Palace have therefore decided that their resources would be better directed elsewhere rather than gambling on the hope that Hwang can rediscover his previous form.

Wolves face challenge finding a buyer

Wolves are prepared to sanction Hwang’s departure as Cesar Peixoto reshapes his squad for a Championship promotion campaign and the problem could be generating enough serious interest. Hwang was once an important Premier League performer for Wolves, but his recent numbers have significantly reduced his appeal and potentially his market value.

The player himself is understood to be interested in finding a fresh challenge, meaning Wolves may become increasingly flexible regarding the terms of a deal as the deadline approaches. For Palace, though, the opportunity appears unlikely to change their current position.

Palace stepping away from Hwang feels understandable as there is clearly talent there, and his previous Premier League experience means he would not require much adaptation, but five goals across 56 appearances is difficult to overlook for a club specifically searching for more attacking output.

At 30, this would also be a signing focused on immediate production rather than long-term potential. Unless Wolves dramatically reduce their demands and Palace fail with preferred targets, there seems little reason for the Eagles to reopen a pursuit they have already moved away from.