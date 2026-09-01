Mykhailo Mudryk set to join Tottenham as loan deal agreed

Tottenham Hotspur have an agreement in place to sign Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk on a season-long loan deal.

Mykhailo Mudryk is set to join Tottenham from Chelsea after the two London clubs reached a full agreement over a loan move. According to Fabrizio Romano, everything has been agreed, including the player’s personal terms.

The 25-year-old will move to Tottenham on a paid loan, with the agreement also containing a £75 million buy option that is not mandatory, according to another update by Romano.

The deal will see Mudryk reunite with Roberto De Zerbi, who is already familiar with the winger from their time together at Shakhtar Donetsk. That relationship is understood to have played a role in Tottenham’s decision to pursue the Chelsea forward.

Mudryk has endured a difficult spell at Stamford Bridge since joining Chelsea from Shakhtar in January 2023. The West London club invested heavily in the Ukrainian winger, but his performances have rarely matched the expectations when he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

He recorded 21 goal contributions in 73 appearances for Chelsea before his career was interrupted by a doping case. Mudryk was cleared to return to football on July 30, ending a lengthy absence that had kept him away from competitive action since November 2024.

Chelsea believe a temporary move could provide the winger with the regular playing time needed to rebuild his rhythm and confidence. Breaking into Xabi Alonso’s starting XI could prove difficult given the competition for attacking places, making a loan move a logical solution for both the player and the club.

Why are Tottenham signing Mudryk?

Tottenham, meanwhile, see Mudryk as an opportunity to add another high-level option to their attack. De Zerbi has already strengthened his forward line with the additions of Savio and Omar Marmoush, but the Spurs boss still wanted greater quality and depth on the flanks.

The departure of Mikey Moore on loan has further increased the need for another wide attacker, and Mudryk’s pace makes him an attractive option. De Zerbi knows the Ukrainian winger’s strengths from their time together at Shakhtar and will hope that a familiar tactical environment can help him rediscover his confidence.

For Tottenham, £75 million purchase option provides protection. They can assess Mudryk’s performances throughout the season before deciding whether to commit to a permanent transfer.

For Chelsea, the arrangement offers an opportunity to revive the player’s value while allowing him to develop away from Stamford Bridge. A successful campaign under a manager who already understands his qualities could potentially transform Mudryk’s long-term prospects.