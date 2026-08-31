Mikey Moore set to join FC Koln as deal agreed

Bundesliga side FC Koln have reached an agreement with Tottenham to take Mikey Moore on loan without a purchase option.

FC Koln have agreed to sign Mikey Moore on a season-long loan from Tottenham, per Florian Plettenberg. The Bundesliga club will not hold a purchase option as part of the deal, though Moore was viewed as a top target heading into the final stretch of the transfer window.

Mikey Moore is widely considered one of the best academy stars coming out of the Tottenham system. Having come into the first-team plans in a steady manner, the teenage attacking prospect earned a full season of senior football at Rangers, where he played 47 times across all competitions, with a decent tally of seven goals and four assists to his name.

Heading into the new season, Tottenham had been thinking about loaning the youngster out to help Moore develop his game further. Moreover, Roberto De Zerbi has added a core of new attackers into the setup, including Savio and Omar Marmoush, and they have recently agreed a deal to sign Iliman Ndiaye from Everton, as per David Ornstein.

This makes Moore surplus to De Zerbi’s immediate plans. The Englishman has played both of Tottenham’s opening games in the Premier League, but a loan move offers the teenager competitive development after his breakthrough season in Scotland.

Koln advance for Moore

Ipswich Town reportedly failed with a bid earlier, while there had been reported interest from abroad, including links with PSV Eindhoven and Borussia Dortmund. However, over the last few days, FC Koln advanced negotiations with Tottenham for Moore, as per reports and over the last few days there was a growing optimism to get the deal done.

Florian Plettenberg confirmed the Bundesliga club had identified Moore as their top attacking target for the latter stages of the window. As things stand, the loan agreement is now finalised; Spurs have approved the 19-year-old winger’s travel for medicals and contractual formalities.

Bundesliga the right step for Moore

For Koln, Moore provides attacking depth in a campaign where European qualification is a realistic target. A season in the Bundesliga presents Moore with a genuine competitive challenge after his time in Scotland.

Tottenham’s long-term contract with Moore until 2030 protects their investment; the Bundesliga move offers Moore a genuine competitive step after his breakthrough season in the Scottish Premiership with Rangers in the 2025/26 season.