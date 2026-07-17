Ipswich Town fail with bid to sign Mikey Moore

Ipswich Town will look to sign 18-year-old English youth international Mikey Moore from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Mikey Moore is the subject of interest from Ipswich Town. The Tractor Boys are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur prodigy. However, the newly-promoted Premier League club’s bid has been rejected.

Mikey Moore and his career so far

Mikey Moore has established himself as one of the best young prospects in his homeland after his exploits in age-group football. Born in London, the Englishman has spent most of his formative years in his home city, having been with Tottenham Hotspur since 2016 and making significant progress during his decade-long stint with the North London outfit.

The 18-year-old has rapidly progressed through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and broke into the first-team squad at the North London club towards the end of the 2023/24 season. The youngster has made 21 appearances for Tottenham’s senior side thus far while chipping in with one goal and two assists.

However, Tottenham loaned him to Rangers last summer to ensure he received regular game time in the 2025/26 season. Moore has made 47 appearances for the Scottish giants while chipping in with seven goals and four assists. Meanwhile, the English winger’s exploits have prompted several clubs to seek a summer move.

What next?

Widespread reports have claimed that Rangers will attempt to bring Moore back to Ibrox this summer. Other European clubs, including Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven, are also showing interest in the teenage sensation. However, Ipswich Town’s emergence adds a layer of intrigue.

While the Tractor Boys are likely to compete in the relegation battle in the Premier League in the upcoming campaign, they can give him some much-needed Premier League experience. Gary O’Neil’s squad composition means the Englishman should receive regular game time in the 2026/27 season.

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However, per Football Insider, Tottenham will not send Moore to a club battling relegation, ruling out a move to Ipswich Town. So, another temporary move away from the Premier League is on the cards for the English winger.