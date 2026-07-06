Borussia Dortmund, PSV Eindhoven keen on Mikey Moore

Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven are among the teams eyeing a move for Mikey Moore, with Tottenham ready to loan the attacker this summer.

According to Football Insider, Borussia Dortmund and PSV Eindhoven are among the teams eyeing a move for Mikey Moore, with Tottenham ready to loan the attacker this summer. The 18-year-old will not be in De Zerbi’s plans for next season, and Spurs are not showing much inclination towards a permanent sale.

Moore had his breakthrough season under Ange Postecoglou during the 2024-25 campaign, when Spurs won the Europa League. However, he experienced a more regular first-team breakthrough with Rangers on loan last season, making 47 appearances for the Ibrox outfit.

Moore contributed seven goals and four assists across all competitions, and Rangers had contemplated bringing him back for next season. Moore was reportedly open to staying at Rangers if Tottenham permitted it, but a change of managers at Ibrox led to a shift in that regard. Tottenham are ready to loan him out again, as they are protected by a long-term contract with Moore that runs until 2030.

Who are interested in Mikey Moore?

Borussia Dortmund are probably the standout name on the list of interested suitors, as the German giants are reportedly considering an approach to find out whether they can sign Moore. They were eager to bring him to the club before he committed professional terms to the north London side, but now they may consider a loan move.

Dortmund’s approach to a buy option remains uncertain, but something Tottenham could oppose. However, the idea of signing Moore on loan could appeal to those in charge of the Bundesliga giants, as they have previously done well in developing top English talents such as Jadon Sancho, Jamie Gittens and, more notably, Jude Bellingham.

PSV Eindhoven are also in the mix, but the report suggests the Dutch giants are eager for a buy option to be included. Tottenham have also had good relations with PSV in the past, and the two sides could sit down to discuss the matter further.

From Tottenham’s perspective, the teenager is seen as a valuable future member of the squad, which is probably preventing them from exploring a permanent sale. However, should either club make a compelling offer, there might be a change of stance. Spurs’ contract with Moore until 2030 protects their long-term investment and limits potential suitors to loan arrangements.