Tottenham ready to loan out Mikey Moore again this summer

Tottenham Hotspur will allow 18-year-old English youth international Mikey Moore to embark on another loan move this summer.

According to a report by Football Insider, Mikey Moore remains the subject of interest from Rangers. The Scottish giants have been keen on extending the Tottenham prodigy’s stay at Ibrox, and the update has brought good news for them. The Lilywhites have told the 18-year-old winger that they will sanction another loan exit for him in the ongoing transfer window after his stint with Rangers in the 2025/26 season.

Mikey Moore and his career so far

Mikey Moore has established himself as one of the best young prospects in his homeland after his exploits in age-group football. Born in London, the Englishman has spent most of his formative years thus far in his home city, having been with Tottenham Hotspur since 2016 and making significant progress in his decade-long stint with the North London outfit.

The 18-year-old has rapidly progressed through the ranks at Tottenham Hotspur and broke into the first-team squad at the North London club towards the end of the 2023/24 season. The youngster has made 21 appearances for Tottenham’s senior side thus far while chipping in with one goal and two assists.

However, Tottenham loaned him to Rangers last summer to ensure regular game time for him in the 2025/26 season. Moore has made 47 appearances for the Scottish giants while chipping in with seven goals and four assists. Meanwhile, the English winger’s exploits have compelled Rangers to seek another deal this year.

What next?

Reports earlier this year claimed that Tottenham Hotspur may recall Mikey Moore from his loan spell with Rangers due to the debilitating injury crisis midway through the 2025/26 season. However, they did not bring the teenage prospect back to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and he remained with the Scottish giants until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Rangers’ interest in securing Moore’s services on another season-long loan deal this summer is understandable. The the 18-year-old Englishman has already become a pivotal figure for the team, and his productive presence in the final third is ideal as the Gers push for the Scottish Premiership title in the upcoming campaign.

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Widespread reports have suggested that Moore is keen on remaining with Rangers for another season. That gives the Scottish giants significant leverage ahead of talks with Tottenham, though per Football Insider, they face stiff competition from Bundesliga and Eredivisie clubs in the race to sign the English winger.