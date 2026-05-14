Fulham in transfer tussle to sign Hwang Hee-chan

Fulham will reportedly look to sign 30-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Hwang Hee-chan this summer.

A report by Sports Boom has revealed that Hwang Hee-chan is the subject of interest from Fulham. The Cottagers are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the upcoming transfer window amid uncertainties surrounding Raul Jimenez’s long-term future and have set their sights on the 30-year-old Wolverhampton Wanderers forward.

Fulham will not be alone in the battle for the experienced attacker’s signature, as Brentford, Lazio, and German clubs are also interested in him. Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to sell Hwang, as he is one of their top earners, pocketing £70,000-a-week wages. Additionally, the player is ready to jump ship after the Black Country outfit’s relegation from the Premier League.

Hwang Hee-chan and his Premier League journey so far

Hwang Hee-chan has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Wolverhampton Wanderers from RB Leipzig. The Black Country outfit initially signed him on loan in July 2021 before completing a permanent move 12 months later. The 30-year-old has shown flashes of brilliance in the last five seasons, but he has been in and out of the starting lineup in recent campaigns.

The South Korean international has managed only 1,592 minutes of game time in 29 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with three goals and three assists. Despite Hwang’s reduced game time and inconsistent performances, his stock remains high, with Fulham among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

London calling?

Fulham’s interest in Hwang Hee-chan makes sense. The Cottagers are in a spot of bother over Raul Jimenez’s long-term future, as the veteran striker has entered the final two months of his contract. While they reportedly want to tie the Mexican international to a new deal, they must keep their options open.

Meanwhile, Jimenez’s situation has stimulated the interest of several clubs, including Everton. Even if the 35-year-old remains at Craven Cottage, his advancing age should compel Fulham to seek an alternative from the market, as Rodrigo Muniz has struggled with fitness issues in the last 18 months.

Matching Hwang’s current £70,000-a-week wages should pose no problems for Fulham. Additionally, with Wolverhampton Wanderers hoping to recoup around £13 million from the sale of the 30-year-old South Korean attacker, the operation should be cost-effective for the West London outfit. However, amid stiff competition for the player’s signature, the Cottagers need to move quickly to wrap up a summer deal.