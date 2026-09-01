Borussia Dortmund submit offer to sign Ethan Nwaneri

Borussia Dortmund will look to sign 19-year-old English youth international Ethan Nwaneri on loan from Arsenal in a deadline-day move.

According to a report by Sami Mokbel and Nizaar Kinsella on BBC Sport, Borussia Dortmund and Arsenal are already in contact to discuss a possible deal for Ethan Nwaneri. The Bundesliga giants are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a versatile attacker in the final hours of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 19-year-old Arsenal wonderkid.

Per Sami Mokbel and Nizaar Kinsella, the Black and Yellows have submitted an offer to Arsenal, with the North London club poised to make a decision on Tuesday morning. While the Gunners are open to Nwaneri’s departure on loan, a report by Patrick Berger via Sky Sports News has revealed that the Englishman would prefer to stay at Arsenal unless “an attractive offer arrives from another Premier League club before the deadline”.

Ethan Nwaneri and his career so far

Ethan Nwaneri is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in London, the 19-year-old has spent his formative years thus far in England, rising through the ranks at Arsenal before breaking into the North London club’s first-team squad in September 2022, then becoming the youngest player to appear in the Premier League, at 15 years and 181 days old.

The English youth international has already made over 50 appearances for Arsenal thus far while chipping in with ten goals and two assists. However, Nwaneri’s prospects at the North London club have diminished since they signed Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze last summer. He thus spent the second half of the 2025/26 season on loan with Marseille, but managed only 412 minutes of game time in 11 outings.

What next?

Reports earlier in the summer transfer window suggested that Arsenal may cash in on Ethan Nwaneri. However, Sami Mokbel and Nizaar Kinsella have refuted that, insisting that the Premier League champions want a loan departure for the teenage prospect. Borussia Dortmund’s interest thus appears at the right time.

The Bundesliga giants were initially not interested in returning to the market for an offensive reinforcement. However, with Giannis Konstantelias out with a long-term knee injury, Borussia Dortmund must push to sign a player who can provide cover for the remainder of the 2026/27 season.

Nwaneri is thus an option worth considering, and moving to the Bundesliga club should ideally be appealing, considering their track record of nurturing young talent. However, with Berger suggesting that the English playmaker wants to remain in the Premier League, as also corroborated by recent reports, Dortmund may have to look elsewhere.