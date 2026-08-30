Brentford contemplating audacious move for Archie Gray

Brentford could contemplate an audacious yet challenging pursuit of Archie Gray, with a formal approach likely to test the waters.

Brentford are interested in signing Archie Gray in a late-window approach, per The Sun. Gray captained Spurs in the Bees’ opening 3-0 Premier League win, and a formal approach could test Tottenham’s resolve. Should Brentford formalise their interest with an offer, it could potentially test the waters with Tottenham, as a deal would seem difficult at this stage of the window.

Brentford showcased that they have tremendous quality packed in their squad, and under the guidance of manager Keith Andrews, they could once again have a fruitful season ahead. The Bees opened their Premier League season on home soil with a tremendous 3-0 win over Tottenham, and now they are interested in the Spurs player who captained the side in that game.

Gray has played as a right-back in most of Spurs’ recent matches, including two league games this season. It is understood that the versatile midfielder, who cost £40 million he arrived from Leeds United, is keen to develop his game as a midfielder, which could entice Brentford. Brentford seek a midfield option to manage both league and European commitments under Keith Andrews, and Gray’s desired role aligns with that need.

Brentford’s pursuit and prior links

Brentford recently added El Hadji Malick Diouf from West Ham, and they continue to remain active in the market. In fact, Brentford came close to signing Gray from Leeds United back in 2024, before Spurs swooped in to finalise a £40 million move.

The West London club also pursued Real Madrid’s Thiago Pitarch Pinar earlier in the window, signalling their intent to add a young midfielder.

Tottenham’s position on Gray

Tottenham were not eager to sell Gray earlier in the summer, as per reporting around that time, but the player’s wishes could possibly play a role in determining whether Brentford could have a chance. Newcastle United were reportedly interested earlier in the summer, but interest has cooled.

Spurs possess a crowded midfield with Sandro Tonali, Rodrigo Bentancur, Conor Gallagher, Lucas Bergvall, and Mateus Fernandez, which limits Gray’s path to central play. The lack of European football could further constrain his chances of playing centrally, as Roberto De Zerbi seems to be viewing him as a back-up right-back. Any formal offer from Brentford will test Spurs’ resolve; with only weeks remaining in the window, completion remains unlikely.