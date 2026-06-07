Brentford offer €25 million to sign thiago Pitarch Pinar

Brentford are interested in signing 18-year-old Real Madrid midfielder Thiago Pitarch Pinar in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Thiago Pitarch Pinar have offered €25 million to sign Real Madrid playmaker Thiago Pitarch Pinar, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

The 18-year-old has been linked with Aston Villa as well. The youngster is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. Real Madrid might not want to lose a talented youngster like him. He could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance.

The Spanish club will need to hold on to players of his quality if they want to build a formidable team for the future. However, they prefer to insert a buyback clause if they sell promising prospects, as they have done with Nico Paz, Jacobo Ramon, and many others.

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old needs regular opportunities to develop further. First-team chances will be difficult to come by at Real Madrid. Regular football in England could bring out the best in him. Brentford have a quality project, and they could help him develop further.

The teenage prospect will be a solid investment for the Premier League club, and he could develop into a star for them. With Jordan Henderson on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career, Pinar can be a long-term successor in the middle of the park.

Brentford would do well to sign Thiago Pitarch

If the West London outfit can sign him for €25 million, it would represent an excellent investment for the English club. Thiago has the potential to justify the outlay in future, and he could prove to be a huge bargain at that price.

The young midfielder needs to focus on his development for now. He needs regular football to fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at Real Madrid will not benefit him. If Real Madrid are unable to provide him with regular opportunities, they should consider sanctioning his departure.

It remains to be seen whether Brentford can get the deal done in the coming weeks. If Real Madrid are unwilling to sanction his permanent departure, perhaps a loan move could be ideal for all parties. Either way, the 18-year-old needs a move this summer so that he can play more often.