El Hadji Malick Diouf set to join Brentford as deal agreed

Wantaway West Ham United left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf is set to return to the Premier League by joining Brentford this summer.

According to a report by Sky Sports journalists Lyall Thomas and Chris Reidy, Brentford and West Ham United have reached an agreement over a deal for El Hadji Malick Diouf. The report has revealed that the West London club will pay a base fee of £35 million and £5 million in add-ons to sign the promising left-back.

Per Lyall Thomas and Chris Reidy, Nottingham Forest also wanted to sign Diouf before Brentford won the battle for his signature, as moving to the Gtech Community Stadium has been his preference. Meanwhile, a separate update by Chris Reidy on Sky Sports News has revealed that the 21-year-old West Ham United wide player has permission to undergo his medical tests.

How has El Hadji Malick Diouf fared at West Ham United?

El Hadji Malick Diouf has lived up to the billing since joining West Ham United from Slavia Praha in a deal worth £19 million last summer. The 21-year-old arrived at the London Stadium with lofty expectations after an impressive stint in Czechia, as he was to become the first-choice left-back for the East London club in a difficult season.

While West Ham struggled in the 2025/26 season and suffered relegation from the Premier League, the Senegalese full-back was a rare bright spot in his debut campaign, amassing nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 34 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with five assists. Diouf’s progress piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Brentford winning the race to sign him.

Premier League return on the horizon

Brentford’s interest in El Hadji Malick Diouf has been somewhat surprising. Keith Andrews already has two left-backs in his squad, with Rico Henry being top-notch throughout his spell with the West London club and Jayden Meghoma, at 20, viewed as a long-term solution for the position.

However, the Bees understandably identified signing Malick Diouf as a market opportunity after his exploits in his debut season with West Ham. Meanwhile, West Ham initially wanted to keep the youngster, but had to agree to a sale, as he had no interest in playing in the Championship. The East London club may be prepared for his exit, as recent reports have suggested they have identified Harrison Burrows as a target.

Per Lyall Thomas and Chris Reidy, with Brentford and West Ham reaching an agreement for a package worth £40 million, only the final details are left to be ironed out before Diouf, who will soon undergo his medical checks, completes the move across London.