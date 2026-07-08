West Ham United eyeing Harrison Burrows as El Hadji Malick Diouf replacement

West Ham United have their sights set on Sheffield United’s Harrison Burrows to replace the exit-linked El Hadji Malick Diouf.

West Ham United are targeting Sheffield United’s Harrison Burrows as a replacement for El Hadji Malick Diouf, who has attracted interest from clubs in the English top flight, according to Football Insider.

The Hammers are ready to firm up their interest in Burrows if Diouf leaves the London Stadium this summer following their relegation to the EFL Championship, though the East London club are currently delaying any formal approach as they await greater clarity over the Senegal international’s future.

Diouf has attracted interest following an impressive debut campaign with West Ham after joining from Slavia Prague in a deal worth around £19 million last summer. The left-back registered five assists during the 2025/26 season, with his performances reportedly catching the attention of both Everton and Manchester United.

The report states that the Hammers would only consider selling Diouf if they receive a significant profit on the fee they paid 12 months ago, meaning interested clubs would likely have to submit a substantial offer to test their resolve.

A look at West Ham’s interest in Burrows

Should the 21-year-old depart, Harrison Burrows has already been identified as the leading candidate to replace him. The Sheffield United full-back enjoyed a productive campaign, contributing five goals and four assists while establishing himself as one of the Championship’s standout attacking defenders.

However, signing Burrows will prove expensive. Sheffield United are determined to command a substantial fee on their investment, having signed the defender for just £4 million. They are expected to demand a significant profit and could also look to price West Ham out of a move.

The Hammers’ cautious approach reflects their current transfer strategy. Rather than rushing into negotiations, they are prioritising resolving Diouf’s future before committing funds to a replacement. If the Senegalese international departs in the coming weeks, Burrows is expected to become one of West Ham’s primary transfer targets.

While letting go of the 21-year-old is not something they want, relegation has complicated matters for them. Since they are looking to push for an immediate return, signing the 24-year-old as a replacement could certainly help, as he has already proved his mettle in the Championship.