Brentford preparing improved offer to sign El Hadji Malick Diouf

Brentford will look to sign 21-year-old Senegalese international El Hadji Malick Diouf from West Ham United this summer.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Chelsea and Manchester United are also keen on signing El Hadji Malick Diouf and have tracked his progress at West Ham United. However, Brentford’s interest in the 21-year-old left-back appears to be the most advanced, with the West London club ready to offer a package worth £40 million, with a base fee of £35 million, to tempt West Ham to sell the player.

How has El Hadji Malick Diouf fared at West Ham United?

El Hadji Malick Diouf has established himself as a pivotal figure since joining West Ham United from Slavia Praha in a deal worth £19 million last summer. The 21-year-old arrived at the London Stadium with an impressive reputation after a solid stint in Czechia, and he became a mainstay at the back for the East London outfit in a season of transition for the defensive unit.

The Senegalese full-back was impressive in his debut season, amassing nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 34 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with five assists. Diouf’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, and a swift return to the Premier League is possible.

A man in demand

Chelsea are unlikely to pursue Diouf, as Pep Chavarria is joining from Rayo Vallecano to replace Marc Cucurella. However, the brief interest was understandable, as Cucurella had left a gaping hole in the left-back berth at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile, Brentford’s pursuit of El Hadji Malick Diouf is noteworthy given they already hold two established left-backs in their squad. Rico Henry has made a strong impression throughout his spell with the West London club, and Jayden Meghoma, at 20, is viewed as a long-term solution for the position. However, the Bees have identified Diouf as an asset of strong commercial and sporting value, and they are pressing ahead with a bid.

As for Manchester United, Luke Shaw remains the only specialist left-back in Michael Carrick’s squad, as Patrick Dorgu is transitioning into an attacking role on the left flank. With Shaw on the wrong side of 30, Manchester United must sign a young left-back who can initially learn the ropes from the Englishman before taking over as the undisputed first-choice left-back.

However, Manchester United may now trail Brentford in the race for Diouf’s signature, as the West London club prepare to lodge a £40 million bid. Meanwhile, it is unclear if West Ham will accept the upcoming package, as recent reports have claimed that they have no interest in cashing in on the Senegalese international, as they want to keep him for their Premier League promotion charge.