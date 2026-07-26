West Ham United unwilling to sell El Hadji Malick Diouf this summer

West Ham United will not entertain bids to part ways with 21-year-old Senegalese international El Hadji Malick Diouf this summer.

An update from Sky Sports journalists Lyall Thomas and Chris Reidy has revealed West Ham United’s stance on the future of El Hadji Malick Diouf. The Hammers are eager to keep the 21-year-old left-back at the London Stadium beyond the ongoing transfer window and have declared him “not for sale” for any price.

The update comes as bad news for Brentford. Per Lyall Thomas and Chris Reidy, the Bees submitted an enquiry to discuss a deal for Diouf, though left-back is “not one of their top priorities” for the summer. Nevertheless, they must look elsewhere if they wish to sign a new left-back.

How has El Hadji Malick Diouf fared at West Ham United?

El Hadji Malick Diouf has established himself as a pivotal figure since joining West Ham United from Slavia Praha last summer. The 21-year-old arrived at the London Stadium with a burgeoning reputation after an impressive stint in the Czech Republic, as he was to become the first-choice left-back for the East London outfit in a season of transition for the backline.

The Senegalese full-back was a mainstay at the back for West Ham in his debut season, amassing nearly 3,000 minutes of game time in 34 appearances across all competitions while chipping in with five assists. Diouf’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Brentford among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Why do Brentford want the Diouf transfer?

Brentford’s interest in El Hadji Malick Diouf is somewhat surprising. Keith Andrews already has two left-backs in his squad, with Rico Henry making an impression throughout his spell with the West London club and Jayden Meghoma, at 20, viewed as a long-term solution for the position.

However, the Bees reportedly view signing Malick Diouf as a market opportunity after his exploits in his debut season with West Ham. Meanwhile, West Ham’s decision to retain Diouf makes sense, as recent reports suggested they were looking for potential replacement options for the 21-year-old, having reportedly identified Harrison Burrows as a target.

However, the idea to retain the Senegalese full-back at the London Stadium is justified, as he was one of the most impressive performers in the club’s 2025/26 campaign. With Jarrod Bowen also remaining at West Ham, Nuno Espirito Santo can have a squad solid enough to mount a promotion charge with Diouf as a cornerstone of their defence.